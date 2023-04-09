How I started music from high school – Original Gravity 

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fast-rising Nigerian entertainer, Micheal Ngozi Nwaoboshi who is better known as Original Gravity has recalled how his music career started off during his high school days.

The Ibusa, Delta State indigene said: “I have always had interest in music from a very young age but started making moves towards music proper when I was in SS3. I started playing, experimenting with a DJ software called Virtual DJ. After a few months, I started renting speakers and taking small shows. Then after my secondary school, I went further to learn music properly; registered in a studio called BeeCee studios as an apprentice for a year and here we are today.

Speaking on some of the major challenges he had faced in the fiercely competitive Nigerian music industry, Original Gravity asserted that as a rapper and creative in general, the first obstacle to face is self conviction and mindset.

“If you can overcome that then every other thing won’t be a challenge, because I believe when there is a problem it means a solution most definitely exists also. The industry is filled with a lot of talented people, so standing out as a rapper is also a challenge every rapper faces, especially when you are an independent rapper,” he noted.

Original Gravity whose genre of music is Afro rap-tuk; a sub genre of Afrobeats mixed with very distinctive rap lyrics and sounds, sheds light on his forthcoming music projects.

“So far, I have released a handful of singles and a 7-track EP titled “Laws of Gravity” back in 2021. Then, recently I also dropped a single titled “Evidence” off my forthcoming EP titled “Intercourse,” which will be available worldwide on all digital platforms.

“My kind of sound, lyrics, character and personality make me different from other artists; they can never be duplicated or copied in any form or way. My brand is not just about the music I make, but my ideology towards coping with life and people.”