House Speakership: N-Central’ll go for consensus candidate — Kwara gov

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazak of Kwara State, on Tuesday, said the North-Central will go for a consensus candidate based on experience when it decides to pick the next Speaker of the House of Representatives.

He also disclosed that the All Progressives Congress, APC, will meet over the matter adding that President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is yet had remained neutral over the choice of 10th National Assembly leadership.

Governor Abdulrazak said when the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase paid him a courtesy call at the Kwara Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro in Abuja.

The governor said: “We in the north central had resolved long before now that whatever we are qualified to go for, we shall go it. That was the resolution under the Niger governor and that was the reason the Kogi governor fought to be president.

“For now, the party had not taken any position and even the President-elect has remained neutral and maintained that neutrality till this moment.

“By the grace of the Almighty Allah, the APC govermors will meet tomorrow (today) and possibly open discussions on it. For now, everything and everywhere is fluid and it is good you are coming out.

“For us in the north-central, we shall meet shortly and ensure we go a consensus camdidate and that person must be an experienced hand with the required calmness and pedigree. That will be our beacon and I have no doubt about your experience”.

Words of the Kwara Gov; Abdulrahaman Abdulrazak when the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase paid him a courtesy call at the Kwara Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja