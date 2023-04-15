Hit-and-run driver kills Okada rider, two passengers in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A commercial motorcyclist, otherwise known as Okada rider, and his two passengers have been killed by a hit-and-run driver in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said its night rescue team carried out a rescue operation on the Abeokuta-Sagamu route around Okemosan, Abeokuta.

The FRSC spokesman in Ogun, Florence Okpe said the corps received information about the crash at about 5 am on Saturday.

She said, “The rescue team quickly responded, and getting to the scene of the crash, three victims, the motorcycle rider and the two pillions (passengers) were lying down lifeless, hit by an unknown vehicle,” she said.

The team, Okpe said, quickly conveyed the victims to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, “but unfortunately they died.”

She added that “the families were contacted immediately and the bodies were handed over to them.”

Meanwhile, the Sector Commander of the FRSC in Ogun State, Ahmed Umar has expressed sorrow over the incident.

Umar said if the driver had rescued the victims and taken them to the hospital for medical attention, their lives would have been saved.

He advised motorists to always consider other road users and drive within the speed that can be controlled.