Hilda Baci embarks on four-day cook-a-thon

….To beat Chef Lata’s 2019 record

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

To break the Guinness World Book of Records, Hilda Baci, Multi-talented TV Producer, Actress, and Foodpreneur, has disclosed her readiness to embark on a four-day cook-a-thon between May 11 and 14 2023.

She disclosed this during a press conference held in Lagos adding that the four days cooking marathon would take place at Amore Gardens, Lekki, Lagos.

Speaking on the event which seeks to showcase Hilda’s culinary skills using various local and intercontinental recipes to put Nigeria on the global culinary map, Hilda said, rescheduling the event became necessary due to the need to ensure efficient production delivery of the cook-a-thon and the upcoming National Population census coming up in early May.

Hilda Baci, the Chief Executive Officer of “My Food by Hilda” a fast-food restaurant located in Lekki will attempt to break the record of 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds set by Chef Lata London in Rewa, India in 2019.

Hilda Baci reiterated the essence of the cook-a-thon as an inspirational platform for young people.

According to her, ‘‘The goal of the Cook-a-thon is to inspire every young girl about the possibility of achieving their dreams. This is why I am setting an example with this attempt. The victory of the cook-a-thon is a win for young women across the continent in breaking barriers and the capacity to impact.

“The event will test my will and grit as she continues to inspire young chefs and imbibe prowess”, she said.

It will be recalled that, in preparation for the Cook-a-thon, Hilda had a successful 24-hour dry run from April 12- 13. She also partnered a fitness trainer and nutritionist to lose some weight and adjust her diet.

She and her team have designed over 100 recipes to be served at the event open to the public through registration.

Also speaking, Lead Project Coordinator, Hilda Cook-a-thon, Nowe Isibor Segun-Ojo said, ‘‘The Hilda Cook-a-thon is a ground-breaking project geared at making an impact and providing growth opportunities.

“We are on a journey to setting a new narrative and bringing something refreshing to Africa. We believe this is achievable and we are banking on everyone to support a young woman with big dreams. We appreciate all our sponsors who have made this project possible’’.

“Hilda Baci has showcased her plating skills on various Television Cook shows and represented Nigeria at the Jollof Faceoff Competition in 2021 emerging winner.

“The Guinness World Record attempt is Hilda’s latest feat in driving her entrepreneurial vision for impact and attracting more investors and collaborators toward the expansion of FoodbyHilda.

“The event will have sideline activities including games, music performances, poetry, and celebrity attendance. The Cook-a-thon is headline sponsored by GB Food; Gino tomatoes paste, Ginomax and Bama. Other sponsors include Woodscope, Amore Gardens, Vendease, AfriGlobal, Uber, Arla Foods, CWAY, Filmhouse, ORIKI, and PowerOil. Adding that Uber will be offering discounted rides to attendees of the event.

“Hilda Baci is also partnering with Slum2school and Festus Fajemilo Foundation, two Non-Governmental organizations in a bid to bring disadvantaged children to the event and inspire them to pursue their dreams”, she concluded.