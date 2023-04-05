Herders attack Benue community, kill 3

Stock

By Peter Duru,Makurdi

Three persons were Tuesday afternoon, killed in Umogidi village in Enetekpa Adoka district of Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State by suspected armed herdsmen.

The attack on the Umogidi community came to less than 24 houses after a monarch and his subjects were killed by the marauders in Ugbobi village in Apa LGA in what locals said were coordinated attacks on the Benue South district in the last two months.

It was gathered that the marauders stormed the village from neighbouring Apa LGA with their cattle, armed with AK-47 riffles.

A source said: “They shot anyone they met or anyone who tried to stop them from grazing on people’s farmland. The victims were the young men they met while marching into the villages and destroying people’s farms and barns.”

Confirming the attack, the Chairman of Otukpo LGA, Mr Bako Eje, who hails from that part of the council, lamented that the invaders had in the last month ceaselessly attacked that part of the state.

He said: “Armed herdsmen attacked our people and killed three persons in Enetekpa ward of Adoka District in Otukpo council.

“For over a month now, they have been terrorising our people in that axis, from Igili to Umuogidi across to Enetekpa ward.”