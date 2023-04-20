Herbalist starves 2 children to death in Ogun; bodies missing

Operatives of the Ogun security network, also known as the Amotekun Corps, have arrested a 45-year-old man, Gbenga Ogunfadeke, for allegedly chaining and locking his two children in solitary confinement until they died.

Mr David Akinremi, the State Commander of the Amotekun Corps, disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta.

Akinremi explained that the suspect was arrested on Tuesday, April 18, in Ibiade, Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of the state by men of the corps.

He said that the suspect was arrested following a complaint by his ex-wife. According to the statement, the suspect, a father of three, accused his children of stealing.

Akinremi said the suspect was alleged to have chained and locked the children in solitary confinement without food and water for over three months, which led to the death of two of the children.

He stated that the corps gathered that the suspect had been maltreating the children aged 16, 17 and 18 since he took custody of them following his failed marriage with their mother, Busola Otusegun.

“One of the three children came across his aunt in Ibiade where he currently lives with his father (suspect), and narrated their experience with their father which led to the death of his two elder siblings, ,Yusuf Ogunfadeke,18 and Dasola Ogunfadeke ,17.

“It happened between April and June 2022 in Ijebu-Ode, where they were all living with the suspect until he relocated back to Ibiade.

“According to the child, their father chained and locked them in solitary confinement without food and water for over three months which led to the death of the two siblings.

“But he miraculously survived the ordeal,” he said.

Ogunremi explained that the suspect, when interrogated, admitted the alleged confinement of the children for months, but denied not feeding them and being responsible for their death.

The Amotekun commander stated that the suspect said his action was based on the children’s involvement in stealing.

He added that the suspect claimed that his two deceased children were taken to the hospital for treatment at different times when they fell ill, but unfortunately died.

“What is, however, curious about his defence is that the hospital where he claimed the two children died in Ijebu-Ode could not be located.

“Where he allegedly buried them behind a rented apartment he lived in Ijebu-Ode before relocating to his present abode in Ibiade with the third child, could also not be traced for possible exhumation.

“The fact that he refused to make the incidents known to any member of the family also gives course for concern, more so when the suspect is a herbalist, thus further fuelling the suspicion of having killed the deceased for possible rituals,” Akinremi said.

The Amotekun commander said that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation to establish further facts that would facilitate his prosecution. (NAN)