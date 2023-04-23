Hello Mr Right, dating reality show, returns on StarTimes

By Ayo Onikoyi

StarTimes has announced the return of Hello Mr Right, the sensational dating reality show, to its rich content lineup. The audition for the show began April 21 in Abuja, while Port-Harcourt holds on April 24, Ibadan on April 26, and Lagos on April 27, 2023.

Hello Mr. Right is a thrilling dating game show that follows the journey of eligible singles as they search for the perfect partner or a loving relationship.

Participants thoroughly examine their potential love interests, intending to form a Perfect Couple through many couple-goal games with the opportunity of winning over N20,000,000 worth of prizes.

This exciting love matchmaking game show is open to all single men and women eager to find a partner. Contestants will have the opportunity to participate and compete to win big.

At the same time, the studio audience and viewers will be privy to lots of prizes through home play and audience games while catching the excitement as the contestants experience a breathtaking journey to finding a match.