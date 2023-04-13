Having hunchback shouldn’t stop my nursing education — Lady

…NANS, Edo govt meet over the ability to cope

By Adesina Wahab

A young lady, Miss Precious Umoru, has said being a hunchback should not be used as an excuse by the management of the Edo State College of Nursing Sciences to stop her from continuing her education in the school.

Umoru, who was duly given admission, was asked to discontinue a few days after resuming lectures.

Angered by the development, she cried out to the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, to come to her aid.

As a result of her crying out, NANS, through the office of the Vice President, External Affairs, held by Comrade Vanessa Egbeahie, stepped into the matter.

Subsequently, Egbeahie issued a public notice and clarifications on the matter, saying a meeting of Umoru and her family, leadership of NANS and officials of the Edo State government would hold before the week runs out to assess the situation and see if Umoru would be able to cope or be offered another course of study.

“On the case of Miss Precious Umoru, I write to convey the following updates and make due clarifications: the Edo State government is fully involved and interested in the issue. A physical reassessment has been scheduled to evaluate her capability in coping with the programme of interest.

“It is important to note that the decline in admission was never an intended act of

discrimination but was out of driven concern for the student’s health and ability in coping with the programme. I wish to inform the general public that the National Association of Nigerian Students is anxiously looking forward to a positive screening result.

“However, in the case where the programme of interest in the institution poses some danger to her health, we will work closely with the state government to provide an alternate programme that is accompanied by fewer inconveniences to her health, and in a well-facilitated institute. Her school fees will be refunded and we assure everyone that the student’s right to education will not be truncated regardless of her present health conditions.”