Hakimi’s wife should wait for her time or make her own money – Mary Njoku

Nollywood artist, Mary Njoku, has expressed her views on the divorce saga of PSG defender Achraf Hakimi.

Recall that reports broke out on Friday that the World Cup semi-finalist had left his wife, Hiba Abouk, who in the process of the divorce demanded more than half of the PSG star’s belongings.

Abouk later did they learn that the Moroccan had zero belongings and had put all his property, clothes, house, cars, jewelry, and so on under his mother’s name.

Reacting to this saga, Njoku stated that a teenager boy is his mother’s son, while a man is his wife’s husband.

She said “Every successful teenage athlete, there is a Mum, Dad, Guardian who believed in them more than they believed in themselves.

“A parent who put in EVERYTHING. Money, time, prayers, emotional and physiological support, tears, scolding. Someone who sacrificed the most they had just to make sure their CHILD stood out.”

“A teenager BOY is his mother’s son. A MAN is his wife’s husband. She for wait small make he mature 😉. Or better still, made her own money.”