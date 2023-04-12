Haaland surpasses season scoring record by PL player

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Erling Haaland has continued to break records in his debut season at Manchester City after scoring in the 3-0 win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old forward scored his 45th goal of the season in all competitions, breaking the scoring record by a Premier League player in a single season.

The milestone trails Haaland becoming the third player to reach 30 Premier League goals in a debut season with a brace in City’s 4-1 victory at Southampton on Saturday.

The Norway international surpassed the 44-goal Premier League tally set by former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Haaland will now have his sights set on Clive Allen’s English top-flight goal record of 49 goals in all competitions.

The City striker is also only two goals behind Salah’s record of 32 goals in a 38-game league season. He could also surpass Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer’s record of scoring 34 goals in a single league season.

Pep Guardiola’s side face relegation-threatened Leicester City on Saturday before a trip to Germany for their Champions League quarterfinal second-leg tie at Bayern.