Gunmen kill APC ward Chairman, several villagers in Kogi community

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

Yet to be identified gunmen on Saturday stormed the Oganenugu community in the Dekina local government area of Kogi state and killed several villagers.

The gunmen were said to have entered the village in the middle of the night and started shooting sporadically and indiscriminately at everyone in sight.

The ward Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC,. Hon James Adah was among those shot dead.

Reacting to the development, the state Governor, Yahaya Bello called for calm over the attacks on communities in Oganenugu Ward of Dekina Local Government Area of the State by suspected herdsmen.

He described as “vile and satanic attack and a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of Oganenugu who have enjoyed relative peace and security.”

Bello states that his administration will continue to phase out crisis entrepreneurs from the state and ensure that those involved shall be brought to book under the laws.

He said that the attacks were shocking, “Government will never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in its resolves to rid the state of criminals”.

He commiserates with the people particularly, the family of the slain APC ward chairman, Hon James Adah and others affected by the “ugly and unfortunate attack” while urging the people to remain calm.

He however advised the people not to take laws into their hands as security agencies have been swiftly mobilised and deployed to the troubled areas to restore normalcy.