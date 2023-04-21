Gunmen kill 5 policemen in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- Gunmen have allegedly killed about five police officers in Ngor Okpala local government area of Imo state, on Friday.

A source who disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, explained that the officers were attacked while eating at a junction.

At the time of filing this report, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, was yet to respond to the enquiry.

But sources said the gunmen number over ten in number, killing the officers and injuring others at the junction.

As of the last count, he said: “Five officers were killed including passersby wounded. You can see dead bodies everywhere because they were spraying bullets. They took the rifles of the police officers and went away with it.”

Details coming….