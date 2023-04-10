Gunmen kidnap Kano business mogul, kill one

By Bashir Bello

Unknown gunmen have in the early hours of Monday invaded Gangarbi Village in Rogo LGA of Kano State, and reportedly kidnapped a businessman identified as Alhaji Nasiru Na’ayya.

An eyewitness and also a relation to the victim who pleaded anonymity, said the gunmen stormed the area and started shooting sporadically into the air to scare away residents.

He said some neighbours who attempted to prevent the gunmen from going away with the businessman were in the process shot leading to the death of one and another sustaining injury.

“The gunmen stormed the residence of Alhaji Na’ayya in the middle of the night. They shoot sporadically. When people of the area attempted to prevent the gunmen from going with the victim, they shot 2 people, which led to the death of one instantly and another was injured and is currently receiving treatment at hospital,” the eyewitness said.

Another source who spoke on condition of anonymity also said that Gangarbi and its neighbouring villages, such as Bari and Gwangwan had of recent come under series of attacks of gunmen.

When contacted, the spokesperson, Kano Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed that the incident occurred at the midnight but promised to get back to our correspondent as soon as he gets details on the incident.