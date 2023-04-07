Gunmen invade Lagos community, kill 3, injure one

By Efe Onodjae

LAGOS—Unidentified gunmen, Wednesday night, invaded Gowon’s estate in the Alimosho area of Lagos State, killing three persons, and leaving the fourth victim injured.

Their mission at 41 Road, Union Bank Block was still unknown, but the Police said they had begun investigation into the incident.

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hudenyin, said the incident happened at about 11.35 pm.

He explained that a distress call on the invasion was received at the Gowon estate.

Hundeyin said when the Gowon Estate Police received the distress call, two patrol teams were immediately moved to the scene to put the situation under control.

He said: “While at the scene of shooting, the police recovered nine expended cartridges and a bunch of keys.”

He said the corpse of an unknown male was recovered at the Igando general Hospital and evacuated to the Mainland General Hospital, Yaba for preservation and autopsy.

According to him, “Further information to the police revealed that two male corpses were taken away by their families. One male survivor,Doba Ngoze, is currently on admission at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba.”