Gunmen abduct TRACE official in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

An official of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE) Corps, Popoola Olasupo, was on Sunday abducted by yet-to-be identified persons.



It was gathered that Olasupo was kidnapped at about 6:30 am on Sunday around Eledumare-Fidiwo axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.



Sources said the man was on his way to his duty post alongside one other member of the traffic corps when the kidnappers struck.



Vanguard reliably gathered that the police and local vigilantes are on the trail of the suspected kidnappers.

The kidnappers were said to have ambushed the men as they suddenly emerged from the bush along the highway.

All efforts to get reaction from the TRACE spokesman, Babatunde Akinbiyi, proved abortive, as he did not pick calls put across to his phone.

But, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

According to him, the command’s anti-kidnapping squad are already after the kidnappers.

“We are combing the forest and we know that they will all be arrested. Ogun State is not a ground for criminals to settle. It is either they leave or we smoke them out of this State,” Oyeyemi stated.