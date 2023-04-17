Gunmen abduct TRACE official in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

An official of Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement, TRACE, Corps, Popola Olasupo, was yesterday, abducted by yet-to-be-identified persons.

It was gathered that Olasupo was kidnapped at about 6.30 a.m., yesterday, in the Eledumare-Fidiwo axis on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Sources said the man was on his way to his duty post alongside one other member of the traffic corps when the kidnappers struck.

Vanguard gathered that the police and vigilantes were on the trail of the suspected kidnappers.

The kidnappers were said to have ambushed the men as they emerged from the bush on the highway.

Efforts to get a reaction from the TRACE spokesman, Babatunde Akinbiyi, proved abortive, as he did not pick up calls put across to his phone.

But, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident. According to him, the command’s anti-kidnapping squad was already after the kidnappers.