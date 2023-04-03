Gunmen abduct, kill construction worker in Bayelsa, dump body on expressway

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

Suspected gunmen have reportedly abducted a construction worker, simply identified as Mr Wale, killed him and dumped his body along the Gloryland Drive Expressway in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Neighbourhood sources revealed that the deceased was ambushed by the armed men on Friday night close to his house along the school road, Akenpai, a suburb of the state capital, forcefully ordered him to drive them in his car to an unknown destination.

It was also revealed that the deceased appeared to have been killed by a single gunshot on his head at the time his lifeless body was found on Saturday morning.

According to the deceased wife, she became worried when her husband who had called her earlier to inform her that he was on his way to the house failed to return home on Friday night.

The lifeless body of the deceased was found by passersby on Saturday morning, with a single gunshot to the head and arms tied to the back.

Confirming the killing, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Asinim Butswat, said the killing appears to be cult-related, however, adding that investigation is ongoing.

“We are suspecting the murder is cult-related, the deceased has been identified as one Wale surname unknown. The corpse has been evacuated to the mortuary for autopsy. The investigation is ongoing,” Butswat said.