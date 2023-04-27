Guardiola is world’s best manager – Piers Morgan

British broadcaster, Piers Morgan, has adjudged Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola as the best manager in the world.

Morgan based his judgment on seeing the former Barca boss chiding goalkeeper Ederson for some little errors during his team’s Premier League 4-1 win over Arsenal on Wednesday.

Guardiola guided his team to an emphatic 4-1 win over Arsenal on Wednesday night with a brace from Kevin De Bruyne, and a goal apiece from Erling Haaland and John Stones.

“This was the moment I knew we were screwed last night,” Morgan tweeted on Monday morning, alongside a short clip of Guardiola berating Ederson after De Bruyne’s first goal.

This was the moment I knew we were screwed last night. Guardiola breaking off celebrating De Bruyne’s brilliant 1st goal to berate Ederson for some tiny error nobody noticed. That’s why he’s the best manager in the world & why his teams are so relentless. pic.twitter.com/1PSFqTfJPa April 27, 2023

The victory over Arsenal means Man City sit in second position on the Premier League table with two points behind the Gunners.

Although, the Citizens have two games in hand that could see them displace Arsenal from the summit of the table.