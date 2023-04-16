Guardiola admits ‘Man City vs Arsenal’ will be a final

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has admitted that his side’s next Premier League game against Arsenal will be ‘a final’.

The champions closed in on Arsenal with three points now adrift them after a comfortable 3-1 home win over Leicester City.

The Citizens, however, have their work cut out this week when they square up against Bayern Munich for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich.

Afterwards, City will turn their attention to the FA Cup next weekend, facing Sheffield United in the semi-final, before welcoming Arsenal to the Etihad.

“It is a ‘final’ to play more finals. If we lose this game, it will be almost over.

“It was important to arrive at the game against Arsenal and have the chance to be close to them.

“But first we have the Champions League and the semi-final of the FA Cup,” Guardiola said.