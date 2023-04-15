Group warns against advocating CoS for Tinubu

By Dickson Omobola

National Chairman/Coordinator for Team Prosper, Mr. Shehu Bankole-Hameed, on Saturday, told support groups to desist from advocating for a Chief of Staff for the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu insisting that the decision should be an exclusive decision of the president-elect.

Bankole-Hameed, in a statement, said: “We at Team Prosper note with care, the unguarded statements and utterances attributed to some people who identify with their various individual groups, advocating for an individual politician as chief of staff to our President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu.

“The mandate is that of the president and not for any ‘Support group’ or groups. Team Prosper advises everyone concerned not to be used as a pressure group by any position-seeking person or individuals.

“The office of the Chief of staff is a sensitive one which shouldn’t be beholden to a group of people as if it’s a “rub my back I rub yours” kind of office.

“Team Prosper a grass root organization for a prosperous Asiwaju administration, seeks to support the president in every legally conceivable way to achieve his vision.

“The office of COS is an engine room not to be toyed with. We wish the President-elect the very best.”