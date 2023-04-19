Governor Abiodun restates commitment to LG autonomy

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has restated his administration’s commitment to local government autonomy, saying that this will ensure development of the third tier of government in the country.

The governor, who stated this at the Commissioning of the Legislative Council building of Ijebu East local government, Ogbere, noted that the State had never tempered with the monthly allocation of local government areas in the State.

The ultramodern edifice was built by the Council Chairman, Wale Adedayo.

Abiodun who spoke through the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat, said, his administration had been accountable and transparent in the disbursement of local government funds.

He said, his administration had been supporting local government administration in the State, by augmenting their funds to make sure that they meet their obligations, stressing that this was contrary to insinuations that his administration has been denying local government their funds.

“In Ogun State, we have not been tempering with the money of the local government.

“Before this administration came in, we hardly had JAAC (Joint Account Allocation Committee) meeting, but, this time around, on a monthly basis, we continue to have JAAC meetings where all Chairmen, and other stakeholders meet and discuss how those funds will be shared accordingly”.

“We have seen occasions where the money sent from Abuja is not even enough for the local government and the governor in his magnanimity will complement such fund that is not enough to pay salary. On those occasions, the governor will add more money when we don’t have enough coming from Abuja”, he said.

In his remarks, the Council Chairman, Wale Adedayo said his administration was committed to the welfare of the people at the grassroots, saying he would continue to embark on projects that would improve the standard of living of the people.

He called on the people to continue to support his administration, saying: “As we continue to strive in our efforts towards moving the local government to greater heights, let us think more of what we can give to this local government than what we can get from it.”