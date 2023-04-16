Gov Primaries: Take a cue from APC, NDF tells PDP

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The National Democratic Front NDF has commended the All Progressives Congress APC for adopting the direct voting option for its weekend governorship primary in Kogi State, urging the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP to take a cue from APC’s peaceful conduct of the exercise.

The Front, in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Dr. Abdulkadir Suleiman, described the exercise as free, fair and credible.



Recall that a former Auditor General of Local Government in the state, Ahmed Usman Ododo, had emerged winner of the primary election.



The exercise was conducted in the 239 wards across the 21 local government areas of Kogi.



Ododo who polled 78,704 votes to defeat the six other contestants was returned as the party’s flagbearer at a special congress on Saturday.



In reaction, Suleiman described the “primary as peaceful and calm”, adding that the outcome was a true reflection of the decision of the faithful.



According to Suleiman, the success of the primary and congress is an indication that the APC is ready for governance.