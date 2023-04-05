Goodwall app unveils to advance young tech enthusiasts’ career

By Juliet Umeh

To connect young Nigerians to opportunities across the globe such as jobs, skills, and scholarships, a Geneva-based company through its Nigeria partner, TecBlu Limited, has unveiled Goodwall, a mobile-based professional development network in Nigeria.

TecBlu Limited, an integrated one-stop technology services company, explained that Goodwall is the next-generation community for students and young professionals to connect to opportunities that fast-track their future, as they get inspired, ask questions, chat, pitch ideas, gain recognition, and receive support from people with shared interests and values.

The company said: “The platform helps young people to discover personalized opportunities at every step of their journey, including jobs and internships from esteemed employers, volunteering opportunities and learning courses.

Co-Founder and CEO of Goodwall, Taha Bawa, said Goodwall mobile app is available on the Google play and the iOS app store.

He said: “It is a community of over two million members across over 150 countries geared for impact through professional yet social networking.

“It will help young Nigerians project and maximise their potential, showcase themselves to universities and employers, and impact society positively as they advance their careers and education.

“We have developed Goodwall to serve as a community that allows young people to showcase their uniqueness, achievements and skills in pictures and videos, while they enjoy support from and interact with others with shared interests within their network and explore global opportunities in education and career.

“Having done this in many countries across the world, we are excited at the opportunity of partnering with Tecblu to activate the same in West Africa, starting with Nigeria,” Bawa added.

As part of its rollout in Nigeria, the platform has already commenced a campaign, #NigeriaSpeaks since March 1.

Bawa said: “The #NigeriaSpeaks initiative would help young Nigerians share their vision for Nigeria’s future. Specifically describing their vision for Nigeria as well as the most common challenges affecting them and their community, participants will share their thoughts, using #NigeriaSpeaks in posts to be shared on Goodwall via their mobile devices. Prizes worth up to $1500 are available to be won.”