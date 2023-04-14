Frustration as Festac residents ask Eko Disco to end long outage

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC)

By Cynthia Alo

RESIDENTS of Festac Town, in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, have called on Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, to prevail on Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Eko Disco, to restore power supply to the community.

They expressed frustration over weeks of power outages, leaving most of the residents frustrated and angry.

The situation has taken a heavy toll on both residents and business owners, who have been forced to resort to alternative sources of power, such as generators and inverters, to keep their homes and businesses running.

Despite being one of the most densely populated areas in Lagos, Festac Town has been grappling with erratic power supply for years, but the current situation is particularly worrisome as it has lasted for several weeks.

Many residents, who spoke to our reporter, expressed their frustration and disappointment overthe situation.

The residents are now calling on EKDC to find a lasting solution to the power crisis in the area.

A vendor on 21 Road in the town, lamented that the inconsistent power supply had started before the elections, and after the elections, it got worse.

Similarly, a popular cobbler in the area, Kingsly, recounted how Ward K youth had arranged a visit to the electricity company two weeks ago to inquire about the power outage, and they were told that a pole had fallen around 6th Avenue, causing the problem. Despite the promise to fix it, power has not been restored.

Most affected areas include 112 road, First avenue, 21 road, 312 Road, 311 Road, 3rd avenue, 2nd avenue, and some parts of 7th avenue.

An entrepreneur on 311 Road, Lanre who also lives in the area, explained that the epileptic nature of the power supply was taking a toll on his businesses.

Queen, a resident of 111 Road, told our reporter that she had traveled during the Easter holiday but returned to find that her freezer had defrosted, causing all stored food to go bad.

She added that most of her neighbours had call EKDC customer line to complain, yet no respite in sight.