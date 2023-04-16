Four herdsmen allegedly killed in Enugu, as Miyetti-Allah decries attack

By Dennis Agbo

The Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN has disclosed that four of it’s members who were herdsmen were allegedly killed in Enugu State between March 26 and April 4th 2023.

Making the disclosure to Vanguard in Enugu on Sunday, the Deputy Chairman of MACBAN in Enugu State, Zakari Mohammed, said that “within a space of one week the Fulani community lost four persons as a result of attacks at different locations in Enugu State aside from unspecified number of cows killed.”

Mohammed said that a herder, Yusuf Idris reported that his brother, Dotta Idris, was shot dead by persons suspected to be from Afor-Nkune, Akpugo in Nkanu-west LGA on March 26 2023.

Making further revelations, Mohammed said that “Inusa Alh Yakubu reported that his labourer, Woje Muhammad, was shot dead by persons suspected to be from Uhouana, Amama, Ugbawka of Nkanu East LGA on March 29 2003.

Zakari Muhammad again reported that his own labourer, Sani Alhaji, was shot dead and Yusuf Alhaji escaped with gun shot injuries at Agbogazi-Nike, Enugu-east LGA by persons suspected to be from Ubahu, Nkanu East LGA on March 31 2023.

“Hassan Alhaji Gide was reported to have been found dead as a result of gun shots by yet to be identified persons at surbub of Obioma, Udi LGA on April 4 2023,” Mohammed said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe said he was not aware of such reports.

Miyetti-Allah has however appealed to the Enugu state government and the security agencies in the state to help protect herdsmen in the state he said were law-abiding citizens.

“We are appealing to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi that we are law-abiding citizens and he should help protect our lives and properties here. We have always had collaboration with the state government in terms of security in the state and we don’t harbour criminals among us.

“We also ask the security agencies to please wade into the protection of our lives and cows as we conduct our business in different parts of Enugu state.” Mohammed pleaded.