Former Taraba speaker wins federal constituency supplementary election

By Femi Bolaji Jalingo-

Former Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mark Useni, has been declared winner of Saturday’s supplementary election for Ussa/ Donga/ Takum federal constituency.



The returning officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the supplementary election, Prof. Luka Juma, who announced the result said Useni of the All Progressive Congress, APC, polled 25929 votes to emerge winner.



He said current member of the federal constituency seat, Rimam Shawulu of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, polled 25350 votes as first runner up while candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and also a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Istifanus Gbana, polled 20234 as second runner up.



Speaking to newsmen after his declaration as winner of the election, Useni, urged other contestants who lost to join hands with him in service to the people of the constituency.



He promised to give quality representation to the people and also ensure the return of Internal Displaced Persons, IDPs within the area he was voted to represent.