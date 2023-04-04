Food & Beverage West Africa set to expand trade exhibition in Nigeria

By Peter Egwuatu

Food & Beverage West Africa, the Africa’s continent largest food and drink trade exhibition, is set to expand into new space at the Landmark Centre in June.

Such has been demand for exhibition space, the show’s organisers are working with the Landmark Centre on Victoria Island, Lagos, to add a fourth exhibition hall to the event.

The Food & Beverage West Africa in a statement explained that the show has the potential to almost double its floor area size since last year’s event, which sold out the two existing exhibition halls.

“Since then, a third hall has opened, and now a fourth semi-permanent marquee-type hall is being constructed.

The trade show (https://www.fab-westafrica.com/) is due to run from June 13th to 15th and will see exhibitors from more than 30 countries. Among ten country pavilions will be new pavilions featuring foods, drinks, equipment and services from India, Dubai and Russia, while the United Nation’s International Trade Centre (ITC) organisation will be sending a delegation of West African producers, including delegates from Gambia and Liberia. Indonesia will also be sending a delegation” the statement noted.

Food & Beverage West Africa is organised by BtoB Events, which has become Africa’s largest trade event organiser with an expanding exhibition portfolio in Nigeria.

Managing Director, BtoB Events, Jamie Hill said “I am delighted to see demand growing for more exhibition space.

“The show’s expansion reflects the confidence in Nigeria’s economic landscape – people are ready for Nigeria to do business and the Food & Beverage exhibition is now at a truly international scale

“We anticipate there will be more than 5,000 visitors representing food retailing, production and distribution, as well as the hospitality sector, who will be keen to see the latest developments and business opportunities from more than 300 exhibitors.”

Among the show partners is the Restaurant & Food Service Proprietors Association of Nigeria (REFSPAN).

A spokesman of REFSPAN said: “Food & Beverage West Africa gives REFSPAN members a bouquet of opportunities to meet with key players in major parts of the world that are beneficial to the dynamism and the growth REFSPAN desire, in order to promote more and expand the QSR [quick-service restaurant] business in Nigeria.”

The release of the additional exhibition space is allowing the organisers to take more bookings, and companies interested in having a stand at Food & Beverage West Africa should contact the Exhibition Manager, Brad Smith.”