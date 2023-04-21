Flutterwave, SHiiP partner to serve Nigerian customers

Flutterwave has partnered with SHiiP to improve deliveries for Flutterwave’s stores, small-and-medium enterprises (SMEs), and large-scale customers and merchants in Nigeria.

Onyedikachim Nwankwo, Flutterwave’s Head of Product Marketing, and Ridwan Rasheed, SHiiP’s co-founder and COO/Head of Product made this known in Lagos, on Thursday.

Nwankwo expressed delight with the partnership, adding that its benefits will be valuable to their over 40,000 customers in a way that will help grow their businesses by providing seamless end-to-end e-commerce experiences devoid of cross-border logistical restrictions.

He added that, through their partnership with SHiiP, Flutterwave’s merchants will also be able to select from a range of over 50 domestic and international couriers including DHL, FedEx, UPS, Flocargo, Shippo, and Flo Express for the transportation of goods, resulting in cheaper delivery rates.

“By providing a one-stop shop e-commerce solution,” he said, “the SHiiP integration to the Flutterwave store will provide SME owners within Nigeria the control to organise and track delivery couriers directly from their Flutterwave dashboard, all without the hassles they were faced with before.”

Rasheed, while commenting on the deal, noted that SHiiP is a major logistics aggregator company, which aims to serve businesses across Africa by providing a platform where users can access over 100 delivery couriers like DHL, FedEx, Kwik, Uber, and many others to facilitate smooth and affordable shipping options.

He stressed that one of the major characteristics that distinguish SHiiP in the logistics world is its ability to bring multiple couriers to the SHiiP platform.

He emphasised that SHiiP is evolving into the go-to platform for companies, retailers, manufacturers, e-commerce businesses, and more who need to transport goods by offering a full range of services.

Appreciating Flutterwave for the partnership, Rasheed said, “This is a significant milestone for both companies and represents our commitment to driving innovation and enabling the growth of African businesses through seamless shipping options.”

Rasheed – who stressed that the Flutterwave and SHiiP collaboration will alter the corporate landscape in Africa – added that he was glad that Flutterwave’s merchants can now offer shipping services to their consumers via SHiiP’s logistics network, resulting in a seamless end-to-end experience for all.

“Flutterwave merchants can now offer dependable and cost-effective shipping services to their customers without having to worry about the logistical issues of delivering items across the continent,” he said.