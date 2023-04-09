Five things I’m too old to do – Broadcaster, Honeypot

By Ayo Onikoyi

Broadcaster cum content creator, Olayemi Ogunwale popularly known as Honeypot has emphatically stated five things she’s too old to be caught with at her age.

The co-host of ‘Entertainment Splash’ on Television Continental (TVC) shared her thoughts via her Instagram page days ago.

According to her, the very first thing she cannot longer do is wear the wrong bra size. “I’m too old not to wear the right bra size because I can’t afford my bra band overriding overhead bridge things,” she said.

Second thing she said she’s too old to do is, “I’m too old seeking validation. How can I be this old and be waiting for people’s permission to do my thing.”

The third thing she identified and succinctly decried is keeping fake friends: “I’m too old keeping fake friends. I don’t have the energy, I don’t have the power, I don’t have the strength, it will definitely take a toll on you.” she said,

As for number 4, she said she’s too old to go clubbing anymore: “Yes, you have to pay me a lot of money for me to club these days because I used to work at a station where my show was based on clubbing every weekend,” she remarked.

And the last thing she said she’s too old to do is get involved in negative self-talk. Explaining, she said there is so much power in how we talk about ourselves and that we should be careful what we say to ourselves because our body is always listening to us.