FIRS, Afropolitan train Nasarawa journalists on tax reporting

By David Odama, Lafia

The Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, in partnership with Afropolitan Media Limited, has trained over 50 journalists on tax reportage, while stressing the need for the residents to pay taxes for national development.

The training also centred on national sensitisation and capacity building for media professionals, tax payers and other critical stakeholders in national development.

The training was conceived to deepen knowledge of the Nigerian tax administration among finance correspondents, so that they can report the sector better to the understanding and benefit of taxpayers.

Speaking at the one-day workhop at Karu Local Government of Nasarawa State, the Chief Executive Officer ( CEO) of Afropolitan Media Limited, Hajiya A’isha Umar Halilu, said the workshop organised by the FIRS in collaboration with Afropolitan Media Ltd was to equip media professionals in Nasarawa State with the right information to enable them educate the public on the need to pay their taxes.

Hajiya Halilu called on the participants to make judicious use of the training programme, and gain the required knowledge on issues concerning tax payments in the country.

Also speaking, the Managing Partner, Shehu Mohammed & Co, Mallam Shehu Mohammed, pointed out that journalists have a great role to play in educating the public on the need to be committed to tax payments.

Shehu defined tax as a compulsory payment imposed by law with direct benefit or return of value or service.

He said tax is not just a civic responsibility but also a legal responsibility of the citizens to contribute to revenue generation as well as development of the nation.

“The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) plays a pivotal role in the developmental progression of the country.

“We would be glad if journalists from across the country would join us in the education of the people on the need to pay their taxes.

“A lot is being done in the FIRS to improve the country’s revenue under the present Chairman, Mr. Muhammad Nami. It is all for the growth of the nation.”

In his presentation on the Reforms and Innovations in the FIRS, a Partner with Shehu Mohammed & Co, Ibraheem Ajibola, said the present administration of Nami, brought new innovations in the administration of taxes in the country.

Ajibola further narrated that the new innovations had led to the rise in the revenues generated by the agency.

“FIRS is the agency responsible for assessing, collecting and accounting for tax and other revenues accruing to the federal government.

“With this workshop, we believe that the media is now well equipped with the terms, roles and moves of the FIRS for the good of all Nigerians and Nigeria as a nation,” he said.

One of the participants, Salihu Alkali, who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Nasarawa State chapter, who spoke on behalf of the others.

Alkali thanked the organisers of the programme for the opportunity to learn, and promised to educate the masses on the need to pay their taxes.