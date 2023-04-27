Fireboy, Ice Prince, Peruzzi light up Lagos Festival

TECNO shut down the parking lot of Ikeja City Mall on Saturday, 22nd April 2023, for the TECNO Spark Festival. The Spark Festival brought together music, art, and fashion lovers from all over the country to witness electrifying performances from some of Nigeria’s biggest music stars and showcase their artistic talents in the excellent colour area.

The TECNO Spark Festival was the place to be as everyone was queuing to take peng images at the TECNO and YouTube booths; the MTN booth had fans winning gifts. Fans couldn’t get enough of celebrities like thisthingcalledfashion, The Geng, and others.

Peruzzi, known for his Afrobeat tune, took the stage performing his hit singles from Amaka, Southy Love, Majesty, and more which got the crowd all geared up for the following line of performances. DJs Lambo and 4kerty took us way back, which brought back nostalgic feelings, and fan showed off their old-school dance steps.

Rapper IcePrince took the crowd singing word for word to some of his hit singles like Superstar, Aboki, Oleku, and more. Fans didn’t miss a beat as hypemen Shoddy and Hardadvantage ensured the venue was SPARKLY, and the crowd had the best time of their lives!

Badboy AV and Bayanni’s energetic and high-octane performances made the crowd move and vibe to their tunes. The SPARK Selfie winners were rewarded with cash gifts and brand-new Spark 10 devices during the show, which made the event very interesting.

To end the show was Firebooy DML, and the crowd entered a frenzy. Fireboy is known for his soulful and emotional music, and his TECNO Spark 10 Festival performance was no different. He performed hit tracks such as “Jealous,” “Vibration,” and “Champion.” He also ushered Reekado Banks to perform the

Ozumba Mbadiwe remix with Fireboy DML. His last song for the night, “Bandana,” was a perfect way to close out the festival, and the crowd left the event feeling uplifted and inspired.