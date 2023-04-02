Fire guts warehouse in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A raging fire has gutted the warehouse of a bottling company on Sapara Street, off Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to reports, operatives of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service are currently battling to contain the fire.

As of press time there was no record of any casualty as a result of the incident.

The incident, according to an eyewitness, occurred at about 08:58 am, on Sunday it was gathered, involved finished distilled volatile products which (ethanol in chemical compound) were stored in combustible bottles within a large expanse warehouse block in Ikeja.

When contacted, Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Magret Adeseye, said the raging fire has been curtailed by the Lagos fire crew from Ikeja, Alausa and Bolade units.

“We prevented the fire from spreading beyond the princint of the store.

“The ongoing Firefighting operations is devoid of any casualty thus far,” Adeseye confirmed.