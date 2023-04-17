Fire guts Queens College

By Elizabeth Osayande

THE cause of a Sunday morning fire outbreak at the campus of Queens College, QC, Yaba, has not been ascertained, though firefighters said no life was lost.

This came as the Director/Principal of the college, Mrs. Oyindamola Obabori, has not responded to calls and text messages for her comment on the matter.

The fire was alleged to have occurred inside a two-room boys’ quarter located behind the Staff Quarters of the all-girls school.

The two-room apartment was being used for lodging as well as a store.

Meanwhile, the Director, Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed the incident, said there was no casualty recorded.

Adeseye said: “The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, the fire has since been put out by a combined effort of the Lagos State Fire Service and Federal Fire Service, while the police who were also alerted, prevented hoodlums from forcefully gaining access to the school premises. No life was lost in the incident.”