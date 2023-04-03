Final year student shot dead in UNIBEN

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

In what looked like a cult-related incident, a final-year student resident at the Hall 3 hostel of the University of Benin was shot dead in his room by unknown gunmen.

A picture and a video went viral and showed a smiling young man in what looked like the kegites regalia and a four seconds video showed a completely shattered face which looked like a gunshot at close range in the face region lying on the floor.

The late student popularly known as ‘mayor’ is said to be in the department of Public Administration and was shot at about 9 pm causing panic among students.

At the time of filing this report, it was gathered that his remains had been moved into an ambulance to the mortuary at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital