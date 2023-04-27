Filmmakers, Mary Njoku, Uzee Usman release joint project

RokTV released the sixth (6th) season of English/Hausa language drama Farin Jini on the 27th of April 2023 and has debuted a mind capturing trailer.

The show, ‘Farin Jini’ which means ‘White Blood’ is one of the internet service’s biggest Nollywood’s hits, and the sixth season will be streaming exclusively on Rok2 and on RokTv’s streaming platforms

Farin Jini tells a story about a spirit which possesses Murja, makes her desirable to men but unleashes a violent side when agitated.

The Nollywood series’ Producers Uzee Usman, also stars in this sixth season, alongside Ubong Nse Thompson, Timini Egbuson,Yakubu Mohammed, Miwa Olorunfemi, Ray Adeka, Yvonne Jegede, Chinenye Ulaegbu, Bestman and other actors.

According to Usman, “I’m excited to see the latest season come to light. It has been a lot of hard work to see this project attain this level. I am glad it’s about to see the light of the day. The D- Day is finally here. The new episode starts tonight,” he stated.

Season 6 focuses on Banze’s case which progresses, and unfolds newly discovered evidence that throws a third party into the mix.

It was directed by Eneaji Chris Eneng and Mary Njoku as its executive producer.