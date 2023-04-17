FG appoints Agbadua as NICT Rector

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE federal government has appointed Dr. Bamidele Agbadua as the Rector of the National Institution of Construction Technology, Uromi in Edo State.



Until his appointment, Agbadua was the Deputy Rector, Administration at the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi also in Edo State.



His letter of appointment signed by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu reads “I write to convey to you the approval of Mr. President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for your appointment as Rector, National Institution of Construction Technology Uromi, Edo State.



“The appointment is for a single tenure of five (5) years, with effect from 3rd April, 2023.



“The terms and conditions of service including remunerations and fringe benefits shall be as approved for Rectors of Federal Polytechnics.



“Please accept my hearty congratulations and sincere wishes for a most successful tenure.”