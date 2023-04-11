FG acquires aircraft detection system from Argentina

By Prince Okafor

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Ministry of Aviation, has acquired RPA-200MC mobile 3D primary radars.

The first of the nine primary radars procured arrived in the country weekend.

The primary 3D radar (RPA-200MC) supplied by INVAP is the first export of its kind between Argentina and any African country.

The procurement was facilitated by Jampur International FZE, a company from the United Arab Emirates, which is responsible for the provision of airport equipment required by the Federal Ministry of Aviation to improve the safety of civil aviation operations in that country. The contract was signed in March 2021 by Mohammad Shafiq, CEO of Jampur International FZE, and Vicente Campenni, General Manager of INVAP.

The radar, the first of nine to be supplied, was transferred last Tuesday in a Hercules plane of the Argentine Air Force which arrived in Nigeria weekend. It was received by the Argentine ambassador in Nigeria, Alejandro Herrero, and the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

Vanguard Aviation World gathered that, Maiduguri will receive the first radar, while the other eight radars will be located include Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt (Rivers), Numan (Adamawa), Talata Marafa (Kebbi), Obubra (Cross River), Lagos, and Ilorin (Kwara).

In a statement by INVAP, it reads: “As for the radar, its modern design puts it at the forefront of this type of radar. These systems make use of techniques considered state-of-the-art in the field, known as Software Defined Radars. It has state-of-the-art solid-state amplifiers and an active antenna with Digital Beam Forming.

“The radar can operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with high availability, minimal preventive maintenance and low logistical and operational costs throughout its life cycle.

“It can also be operated remotely and integrates with traffic management systems (ATM) and multi-sensor command and control, minimising the number of personnel required to operate it.”

In a tweet, Sirika stated: “I received one out of nine Primary Radar equipment to be procured. This procurement will ensure both willing and unwilling aircraft in our airspace are promptly detected. Safety, security and efficiency have been the focus of Buhari’s aviation since 2015.”