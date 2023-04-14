Expert holds webinar on early years education

By Esther Onyegbula

Alpha Global Childcare is set to host a groundbreaking webinar aimed at providing support, training and inspiration to early years practitioners, administrators, managers and caregivers worldwide, with a particular focus on Africa. The webinar is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to revolutionise early years education in the region.

According to Caroline Popoola, Founder/CEO, Alpha Global Childcare the event will be a platform for corporate organizations and the public sector at large to join hands with the company to educate and equip amazing practitioners, educators, and nursery owners alike.

“The webinar will cover topics such as maintaining and building a supportive work culture in a childcare setting, managing learner’s behaviour in early years, and leadership in early childhood education.

“Leadership is key to supporting and sustaining quality in early childhood education, care settings, and creating a stimulating environment for staff and children.

“Alpha Global believes that setting the tone for a positive learning experience is essential, and that creating an environment where children feel safe, respected, and motivated to learn is key. Furthermore, the company emphasizes the importance of creating an environment where staff is motivated, which is an essential part of a supportive work culture.

“The event is tailored for Early Years Educators, early years practitioners, school administrators/managers, and caregivers worldwide, with a particular focus on Africa. Alpha Global, one of the leading childcare providers in the United Kingdom, aims to replicate the excellence found across Alpha Childcare centres in the UK.

“Our vision is to become a leading provider of childcare in global cities. We aspire to replicate the excellence found across Alpha Childcare centres in the UK. We have a proven model that works!” said a spokesperson for Alpha Global.

“Established in 2004, Alpha Global offers bespoke childcare services and currently operates in 16 locations, including Nursery Settings, After-school & Breakfast clubs, and Holiday clubs.

“The company believes that quality education starts from early years, which is why it dedicates time and resources to organising webinars and conferences. The upcoming event will allow passionate educators to learn globally, learn across silos from other schools and educational bodies, and get support from charitable organizations.

“Our goal is to educate, enable, encourage, and empower parents, educators, and childcare practitioners with practical skills and tips to raise wholesome children into successful young adults who will bring positive results to a consistently changing world.

“The Alpha Global Early Years Education Webinar is set to take place Saturday, April 15. Participants can register for the event on the company’s website,” the spokesperson added.