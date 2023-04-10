Ex NUC boss, Abdulkadir dies at 79

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Chairman Board of Trustees of Zaria Education Development Association (ZEDA), Professor Idris Abdulkadir who was Executive Secretary of the NUC, has died in Abuja at age 79.

Mohammed Bello Habib, spokesperson of the ZEDA who confirmed the death in a statement, explained that the deceased’s family said Prof. Abdulkadir died in the early hours of Monday after a protracted illness.

The Professor of Veterinary Medicine was survived by a wife and ten children.

Until his death, he was the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Zaria Education Development Association (ZEDA) a Non-Governmental Organization.

Late Professor Abdulkadir was a Professor of Veterinary Medicine in ABU Zaria, who rose through the ranks to become Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the University.

He was appointed the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) and moved from Lagos to Abuja where he succeeded in building the magnificent edifice on Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Maitama, Abuja which is now the Headquarters of the Commission.

An auditorium in the Commission was named after him as ‘Prof Idris Abdulkadir Auditorium’.

He was the pioneer Chairman, Governing Board of the defunct Zaria Pharmaceutical Company (ZPC) Ltd, Zaria, manufacturers of the ‘ZARINJECT disposable syringes and needles.

He was also Pro Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Kaduna State University (KASU), Kaduna.

He was buried in Abuja in accordance with Islamic Injunction.