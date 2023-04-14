Ex-MEND leaders hail Tompolo’s sacrifice for N-Delta

By Jimitota Onoyume

Ex-commanders of Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, MEND, have hailed the sacrifice of Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, in attracting development to Niger Delta, describing him as a symbol of Niger Delta struggle.

Chairman, Movement for the Actualisation of Dreams of Niger Deltans, MADND, and former commander of MEND, Josiah Oyakonghan aka Commander Oyimi, who spoke in Warri, Delta State during the birthday anniversary of Tompolo, said they were all proud to be part of MEND’s effort to redress the challenges of under-development in Niger Delta.

He said: “It gives us inextricable joy as we join well-meaning Niger Deltans and friends across Nigeria today to celebrate our leader, the repository of the struggle and indeed a cultural figure, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (aka Tompolo).

“While reading the encomiums on Tompolo, we indeed feel inspired and proud that we are part and parcel of a movement against economic servitude, political marginalisation and unmitigated environmental degradation of our people.

“Tompolo embodies the strength of the British Army, during the days of the Napoleonic Wars, who truly indeed is the last man standing.

“As your followers, we salute your courage, your sacrifice, your indispensable contributions and your love for all. These virtues you symbolised, has engendered peace and has given our people a place to confidently sit and dictate the economic and political clime. You are a blessing to the Ijaw nation in particular and Niger Delta in general.”