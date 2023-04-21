Evaluate aspiring National Assembly leaders, Rep Bagos urges Nigerians

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, Dachung Bagos has urged his colleagues and Nigerians in general to evaluate the character of various aspirants to the senate presidency and speakership of the 10th National Assembly and place then accordingly.

This was as the senators from north east and north west have thrown their support to the aspiration of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for the next senate presidency.

He said this at a conference organized by Orderpaper advocacy initiative themed “Setting the Agenda for Youth Inclusion in Parliament” for Media and Civil Society Partners on ‘Open Parliament Index (OPI),’ a project being implemented by the Nigerian Network of Parliamentary Monitoring Organisations (PMOs).

Bagos said that Nigerians must ensure that those aspiring to lead them in the legislature possessed the requisite skills for the job to enable them enact people-oreiented legislations.

Bagos who represents Jos South/Jos East federal constituency of Plateau state the quality of leadership will directly or indirectly affect the generality of Nigerians.

The lawmaker who was re-elected for the incoming assembly hailed OrderPaper for their periodic assessment of the performance of national Assembly members, saying the organization has kept lawmakers on their toes to deliver on their mandate.

He said: “If youths are able to understand their agenda, it will help in making informed decisions.

“We will be with you at any point in the life of the 10th National Assembly.

“OrderPaper has kept members of the National Assembly on their toes with your analysis and views. What keeps us as a guide in the National Assembly is the OrderPaper.

“People are advocating for the scrapping of the House of Representatives or the Senate by looking at only the quantum of funds been spent to maintain the institution, forgetting that the democracy is the most expensive form of governance.

“So, there is a need to look at the Impact of the National Assembly.

“You should be able to expect robust legislations in the National Assembly. Our major problem is leadership, from the point of governors and the president. We at the National assembly are trying to bring upon a more robust leadership”.

Bagos said it was a misconception on the part of some Nigerians to think that the N120 billion yearly budgetary provision for the national Assembly was money meant to shared by the entire members.

In his remarks, the Head of Youth Alive Foundation, Mr Kingsley Atang called on the national assembly to review of the national youths policy (NYP) to pave way for a robust national guide on youths inclusiveness and empowerment.

In a related development, Senators-elect from All progressive Congress (APC) in North West and North East zone have resolved to queue behind the Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia State, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu in his pursuit to becoming the senate president.

The resolution, Vanguard learnt was reached at a meeting of the Senators in Abuja.

A member from the North West who attended the meeting said that the senators have decided put the interest and unity of Nigeria above sectional interest in the quest to balance power despite giving the highest number of votes to the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While pledging their resolve to covey the idea to Tinubu, the member-elect who did not want his name in print said that the inclusion will quell the agitation for self determination in the south east.

He described Kalu as a detribalised Nigerian who has also made made some imprints in the National Assembly having sponsored over 25 bills and moved motions that united the country.

“His emergence as the Senate President will quell all the agitations and restiveness of youths occasioned by perceived exclusion of South East Zone in political position.

“Our firm resolve is that with Sen. Kalu as the President of the Senate will synergize with the Executive to deliver democratic dividends to the Nigerian populace.

“He will unite all Nigerians and invoke his wealth of legislative experience and expertise for the overall interest of Nigerians.

“Sen. Kalu is a round peg in a round square, a thoroughbred high ranking legislator who has distinguished himself as a Nigerian patriot through his bills, motions and oversight functions. His loyalty to the All progressive Congress over the years has showcased his true character as a statesman and nationalist”, the member said.