Evacuate Nigerian students in Sudan, NANSE President urges FG

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

The President of the National Association of Nigerian Students in Europe (NANSE), Bashiru Saidu Muhammad has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to, not only protect Nigerian students in Sudan but also evacuate them amid conflict in the North African country.

Muhammad, who was reacting to the students’ interview with the BBC Tuesday morning, told Vanguard that it is necessary for the government to act fast to avoid subjecting the students to danger.

“I am calling on the federal government to take immediate arrangements by not only ensuring the safety of Nigerian students who are currently studying in Sudan but also quickly evacuating them back to Nigeria.

“The ongoing conflict in Sudan poses a significant threat to their well-being and academic progress in the face of the raging conflict.

“We must understand that the effects of the conflict are devastating, and it can affect lives, property, and even disrupt education. Therefore, Nigerian students studying in Sudan are not immune to these consequences, and we cannot afford to sit back and watch them suffer.

“I implore the federal government to take necessary immediate measures to evacuate Nigerian students from Sudan until the situation subsides. We cannot let the conflict in that country to rob these students of their future, and the tension now being suffered by the parents back home should be dowsed by returning the students.

“It is the responsibility of government to protect and ensure the safety of Nigerian students both at home and abroad. I reiterate my plea for FG to swiftly act in this regard,” the NANSE President said.