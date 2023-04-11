Eriyo seeks to lead RTEAN again as NEC dissolves EXCO

By Ozioruva Aliu,BENIN CITY

The former national president of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, (RTEAN) Comrade Osakpawan Eriyo has indicated his interest to lead the transportation body again if given the mandate.

Eriyo made this declaration in Benin City while speaking to newsmen shortly after the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the association in Abuja approved the dissolution of the executive of the association where he pledged body that he would ensure that all aggrieved members were pacified and carried along in the interest of peace, unity and progress of the body if reelected.

Osakpamwan said, “First and foremost, let me thank my RTEAN members for supporting and standing with me till this very moment because it is not everyone that can spearhead a union’s affairs to this extent after four years.

“Now that our tenure has elapsed, everybody that has interest is free to contest because it is not my father’s property but with the leadership I had brought to bear in the last four years my members are happy with me in building this union from the scratch to this enviable height.

“I also want to appeal to my members to support me as I seek to go for a second term to consolidate on my first term successes. I am appealing to all my members to support me to move the association forward to make the union greater in the transportation industry and if elected again I will ensure that all aggrieved members are brought together to foster greater unity as one indivisible entity"

It would be recalled that the NEC of RTEAN had in Abuja approved the dissolution of the executive of the body following the expiration of its tenure.