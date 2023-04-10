Enugu gov-elect, Mbah, preaches unity, love at Easter 

Peter Mbah

….Reassures on socio-economic transformation

Governor-elect of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has called on the people of the state to join hands with him to build the state into a land of collective prosperity, noting that love and unity were critical elements in moving the state forward.

Dr. Mbah, who also reiterated his commitment to the socio-economic transformation of the state, enjoined the people to see themselves as one Waawa people, who must collectively rise to the challenge of building the state into a preferred place for doing business and for tourism and living.

Mbah stated these in his Easter message to the people of Enugu State, weekend, adding that his election was both a clarion call to service and rendezvous with destiny.

In a statement signed by the Head of the Peter Mbah Media Office, Mr. Dan Nwomeh, Dr Mbah stated: “The occasion of Easter always presents us with an opportunity to reflect on the love and magnanimity of God in redeeming mankind through the death and resurrection of his only begotten Son. Importantly, it is a time to also reflect on the oneness of mind of God the Father and God the Son, for Christ freely offered himself to be sent and be given as that sacrificial lamb at Calvary to fulfill the purpose of the Father.

“On the occasion of this Easter celebration, therefore, I remind Ndi Enugu that as a people intertwined by destiny, we must collectively work together to build this Waawa land, which God has given to us into a land of joy, abundance, and prosperity for ourselves and posterity.”