EmmCee RNB to host Whitemoney, Harrysong, Kcee, others in Terra Kulture April 23

By Ayo Onikoyi

Naija FM Lagos finest On-Air-Personality and Stand-Up Comedian, EmmCee RNB will host Whitemoney, Harrysong, Kcee and others on the 23rd of April in Terra Kulture.

The event tagged ‘High Voltage Doings (HVD) with EmmCee RNB’ which is its maiden edition promises to entertain guests with comedy, music and doings, according to the host EmmCee RNB.

Sharing the idea behind this upcoming event, EmmCee RNB said “People around me have over the years motivated me about going back to stand-up comedy and debuting my own event in Lagos. It’s been five years since I moved to Lagos and in the course of those five years I have been part of the organizing team for major comedy and music shows across the country. Even way back in the early time of my career, I have organized a lot of shows in the city of Benin from 2011 up till date. So I just felt it was the right time to have my very own show and stage to let people know that EmmCee RNB is multi-talented”.

With the theme ‘RNB My Responsibility(Tales by Sugar Daddy)’, EmmCee RNB however disclosed that a surprise guest artist will be gracing the event alongside other performers such as Okey Bakassi, Ushbebe, Acapella, Efe Warriboy, Eboh bomb, Bow joint, Ajebo Comedian, Ab Jokes, Omini; and musical artists like Harrysong, Praiz, Jaywillz, JamoPyper, Logos Olori, Victor AD, Kaptain, Oladips, Bobby Saka among others.

Tickets ranging from different categories will be available online at Nairabox.com or on demand by delivery.

He further thanked the sponsors and partners such as Firepips, Carsplenty and gossipmillTv for their support.