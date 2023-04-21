Eid-el-Fitr: First Lady urges prayers for sustainable peace in Nigeria

Aisha Buhari

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has called on Nigerians to continue to pray for sustainable peace and security in the country.

She gave the charge in a statement issued by the Director, Information, Mr Suleiman Haruna, on Friday after performing Eid-el-Fitr prayers in Abuja.

The statement indicated that the first lady was joined by the wife of the Inspector General of Police, Hajara Alkali Baba, and other family members to perform the congressional Eid-el-Fitr prayer in Abuja,

She urged the Muslim Ummah to reflect on the good lessons of Ramadan.

While wishing Nigerians a peaceful Eid-el-Fitr celebration, she expressed her gratitude to all Nigerians for their support and prayers for the Buhari administration.

The first lady also used the opportunity to wish the incoming administration a very peaceful and successful tenure.

She urged Nigerians to extend good virtues of sharing, love, support, forgiveness and sacrifice for the betterment of mankind and Nigeria.

The statement quoted the Deputy Imam of the State House Mosque, Sheikh Musa Dantsoho, as urging Muslims to imbibe the lessons of Ramadan which included love, sacrifice, tolerance and the fear of Allah. (NAN)