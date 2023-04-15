Edo 2024: Don’t elect an abstract gov – Atu

By Dickson Omobola

Special Assistant to Senator Francis Alimikhena on media, Mr. Benjamin Atu, on Saturday, cautioned Edo people against voting for an abstract governor in the 2024 governorship election.

Atu warned that if a governor with questionable character is elected, the effect could be disastrous, noting that the state cannot continue with poor and insensitive political leadership.

Atu, who addressed newsmen in Lagos, explained that the incoming governor of Edo State must be a genius that is capable of carrying everyone along in building the state.

He said: “I am speaking as a stakeholder in the Edo project. I am not against zoning the Edo Governorship to Edo Central but we must not forget that PDP is the ruling Party in Edo and Igbinedion, the first PDP Governor was from Edo South. Osubor, the second was from Edo Central. It is only Edo North that has not produced a PDP Governor. PDP is indebted to Edo North with its Governorship slot. You may have your opinion but at the appropriate time, our argument shall be expanded. I am speaking as a stakeholder, not for any individual.”

On rumours that Senator Alimikhena is seeking to be governor in 2024, he stressed that the incumbent senator loves legislating, not administration.

“I will support any Governorship candidate who is ready to dismantle the hurdles of the division erected by the political elite and political parties in the State. We must take the issue of unifying the state seriously. It should be taken by the throat and tackled decisively. Votes cannot count where ethnicity still defines the trends in politics. Building a united and harmonious State comes at a cost. That is the missing link. No one is ready to lay down their ego. We can not safeguard the state by safeguarding our ego.

“The division in Edo is beyond political differences, within each party, there is war. Within the religious group, there is hatred. This deep-seated hatred among fellow Edo is worrisome. In the next year, the governor should change direction. You cannot build a state without building the people. One of the ways forward is to open the 2024 governorship election to all senatorial districts. Let the people have their say and their way,” he added.