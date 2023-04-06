Ebonyi LP guber candidate accuses Nat’l chairman of alleged forgery

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

THE Governorship candidate of Labour Party, LP, in Ebonyi State, Mr. Eze Oko, on Wednesday, accused the Party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, of alleged forgery and conspiracy that led to his replacement few days to the March 18 gubernatorial election.

Specifically, Oko alleged that at the heat of political activities leading to the guber election in Ebonyi state, the national chairman initiated moves to illegally remove him as the guber candidate with an alleged forged withdrawal letter submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Oko said that the foregoing had led to a series of forensic investigations by the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, who, according to him, found Abure guilty of forgery.

Oko, who made these disclosures during a press briefing, in Abuja, also called for the arrest of the national chairman, stating that evidence from the NPF and courts’ statements were against him.

He, therefore, called on the Labour Party National Executive Council, NEC and National Working Committee, NWC to initiate disciplinary action against Julius Abure and others indicted by the Nigeria Police Investigation forthwith with indefinite suspension.

He said: “That from investigation conducted so far, a prima facie case of conspiracy and forgery has been established against the suspects as the Forensic experts have confirmed that the party submitted a withdrawal letter that was forged.

“However, some of the suspects have vehemently refused to report in order to exercise their right to fair hearing despite writing them four different letters. This in itself is an affront to constituted authority as well as blatant disregard to law and order. It is worthy of note that the vehement refusal of the National Chairman, National Secretary and National Treasurer of the Labour Party to report for an interview has prompted the procurement of warrants of Arrest to compel their appearances to enable us to conclude investigation for public interest.

“That whereas, Barr Julius Abure and others were accused of forging the signature of one MR EZE OKO, the actual winner of June 9, 2022 governorship primary in Ebonyi State and replacing him with one Nkwegu Edward Okereke as governorship candidate of

the party in the state with forged withdrawal letters and sworn court affidavits on oath, which were submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.”

“Abure’s Forgery and Perjury against authentic Labour Party Candidates through illegal substitution of their names without their voluntary withdrawal etc and subject to the evidence of non-applicability of the Police Report of indictment and Court Warrant of arrest against Barr Julius Abure and some other National working Committee members.

“Abure’s indulgence in gross Anti-Party Activities with the opposition APC & PDP that led to the failure of the Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential, and some National and States elections through unlawful association and proclamations against labor party candidates.”

Among other things, Oko, added that Abure’s inability and refusal to mobilize funds for the states LP Chairmen led to deficiency to provide over 42,000 Polling Units Agents to INEC in the 25th February, 2023 Presidential Election which frustrated Mr Peter Obi’s efforts to win the election.