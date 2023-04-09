Easter: We can rise above challenges, start afresh –  CAN President

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

IN his Easter message to Nigerians, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has called on the country to rise above its challenges and start afresh.

The message, which was made available to journalists on Sunday, urged Nigerians to be hopeful and steadfast in their faith, despite the many challenges facing the country.

Archbishop Okoh acknowledged the difficulties that Nigerians are currently facing, including insecurity, economic hardship, and social and political unrest.

However, he emphasized that these challenges are not insurmountable, and that with faith and determination, Nigerians can overcome them.

“As a nation, Nigeria has faced many challenges in recent years, from insecurity and economic instability to social and political unrest. However, just as Christ rose from the dead and brought new life to the world, we too can rise above our challenges and start afresh,” Archbishop Okoh said in his message.

“This Easter, let us all come together and renew our commitment to building a better Nigeria.”

The Archbishop also called on Nigerians to embrace the values of love, peace, and reconciliation, which are central to the Easter message.

He urged Nigerians to work together to build a better future for all, regardless of their religious or ethnic backgrounds.

“Let us put aside our differences and come together in unity, just as Christ’s resurrection brought together people from all walks of life,” Archbishop Okoh said.

“Let us come together as one people and work towards a brighter future for our nation.”