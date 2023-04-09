Easter: Remain united, focused – CAN urges Christians

As Christians celebrate Easter, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State, has urged them to remain united, focused and non complacent, saying the security, economic and socio-political situation in the country dictated it.

The Oyo State CAN Chairman, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, gave the advice while felicitating the Christian faithful on Sunday in Ibadan.

Akinyemiju urged Christians to be proactive, involved in political activities and as much as possible ensure that government and governance truly rested upon the shoulders of Jesus Christ.

He called on those in positions of authority to always make the principles of justice, fairness and equity in governance their watchword.

“They must rule or administer their constituencies with the fear of God. Our political leaders should remember that a day is coming when everyone will appear before the judgement seat of God.

“The CAN, Oyo State Chapter, rejoices with all Christians in the State as we celebrate yet another Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ. Easter concludes the Passion of Christ which begins with a 40-day period of fasting.

“It is a time for Christians to remember the ultimate expression of love that happened some 2000 years ago. This expression of love is Jesus Christ’ showing of grace and compassion to those who brutally beat, tortured and crucified Him.

“It’s a time to celebrate and mark the anniversary of Jesus’ Resurrection and ascension to Heaven. It is this Resurrection that has put the Christian faith on a pedestal of hope to rest upon. Since God raised Jesus from the dead, nothing else really matters and no one can successfully argue that Christianity isn’t true.

“His Resurrection means Jesus is who He claimed to be, that He has the power He claimed to have and that He did what He promised to do,” he said.

Akinyemiju emphasised that Christians at Easter needed to worship and praise God who separated Himself from every other deity by choosing to give up His own rights and life to restore and save the rights and lives of His creations.

He called on all to appreciate that gesture by ensuring that all those sins that were confessed and repented from in the past 40 days remain renounced forever.

“The word of God we read, preach or hear must distinguish us. We must always exhibit high standard of discipline as we love one another and continue to ask God for peace in Oyo State.

“As we celebrate Easter 2023, the sacrificing of His only begotten son should not be wasted. Almighty God will renew us spiritually, heal our land and remain gracious to us all.

“The breath of God will enter into every dry bone in our lives in Jesus name,” Akinyemiju prayed.